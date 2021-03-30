Volkswagen bets on electric and changes its name to Voltswagen

The unit of German automaker Volkswagen AG in the United States confirmed that it will change the name of its operations in the country to “Voltswagen of america“As it is focusing on electric vehicles.

The new name will be in use from May and the announcement came after various media outlets reported an interim statement mistakenly posted on the company’s website.

Volkswagen bets on electric and changes its name

“We may change our K to a T, but what is not going to change is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for people around the world,” he said in a statement. Scott keogh, President and CEO of Voltswagen of America.

The German manufacturer has pledged to sell one million electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

The traditional dark blue VW logo will be retained for gasoline vehicles and a new light blue logo will be used for electric vehicles.

The company will use “Voltswagen” as an exterior badge on all electric models and gas vehicles will only have the VW emblem.

The name change will not affect other VW brands such as Audi, Porsche or Bentley.

The company aims to invest € 16 billion ($ 19 billion) in electrification and digitization by 2025.

Electric cars

Many car brands are increasingly betting on electric. In early March, it was announced that Volvo’s entire range of cars will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said, adding to the growing number of automakers planning to move away from fossil fuel engines by the end of this decade. .

“I am totally convinced that there will be no customers who really want to stick with a gasoline engine,” Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told reporters after being asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive to customers.”

The Swedish firm said that 50% of its global sales should be fully electric cars by 2025 and the other half in hybrid models.

Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volvo will launch a new family of electric cars in the coming years, which will only be sold online. Volvo will introduce its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.

Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and repairs for its new electric models, an initiative pioneered by automaker Tesla Inc.

Electrification is expensive for firms, and since electric cars have fewer moving parts, employment in the sector is expected to decline.

Samuelsson said the industry-wide electrification process will hit most engine plants and suppliers of all kinds of auto products, from oil filters to fuel injectors to spark plugs.

“Of course it is a lot of jobs,” he said. “But in general I don’t think there are many differences.” (Reuters)