Volkswagen beetle from gran turismo to real life with a radical aesthetic change

Just in the virtual world of video games the appearance could be changed so definitively when Volkswagen beetle of ‘last generation’ that was always questioned for being too ‘delicate’ and having extremely rounded shapes for which it was a world icon and reference for the German house.

Gran Turismo Volkswagen Beetle comes true

When the Gran Turismo video game launched it, with a unique sports kit for the virtual world, received praise for the new look it received in the virtual world on Volkswagen beetle and that radically changed his personality by turning him into a racing car intimidating look, taking into account the base from which it started.

For that reason, JP Performance and Prior Design decided to make that change a reality and designed a body kit equal to that of the Gran Turismo racing beetle that it had the endorsement of the German brand and with which this generation could dress.

The kit for real life counted on the advice of the same developer of Great tourism and also with Volkswagen and jointly the body panels were worked for the Beetle that with this modification it sports a very sporty front that includes the yellow rali lights behind the larger lower intake, a new bomper with side air intakes and a hood also with ‘vents’ Naca, as well as a lower wing.

On the sides, it has side cooling intakes, wider wheel arches and aerodynamic side steps and wheels inspired by sports competitions. And behind, the great protagonist will be the huge spoiler which will match the huge lower diffuser and a more aggressive pump.

The body kit will be available for all models of the Volkswagen Beetle manufactured between 2011 and 2019 and its cost, for the change you make in the car, is not bad at all because it is $ 7,300.

The downside is that they will only be made available 53 units of this body kit starting in March next year. We will have to wait if this ‘limited edition’ It is extended to serve more interested in change.