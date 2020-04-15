This year will come from the hand of the restyling of the model

Engine sharing with the Golf R, the most viable mechanical option

The Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 refines its set-up before a presentation from which it will become the most capable version of all that the German saloon offers.

The Volkswagen Arteon is the brand’s second saloon, although it has a more dynamic aesthetic than the Passat. During this year the German brand will present the version R, which will become in its own right the most sporty and capable of all. This will come from the hand of the restyling of the model.

Today the Volkswagen Arteon R completes its development with intense days of testing on the circuit of Nürburgring, where the new generation of the Volkswagen Golf R is also tested.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: EXTERIOR

He Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 It will offer a more aggressive aesthetic than that of the other versions of the model. However, it is not expected to reach the end of the Golf R. Volkswagen knows that elegance is one of the strengths of the Arteon and you do not want it to be lost even if it is a sports variant.

It is expected that Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 have specific bumpers, as well as larger air intakes on the front. In the rear, meanwhile, there will be an air diffuser and four rectangular exhaust vents, two on each side.

The rims will have a specific design, and through them there will be blue painted brake calipers as well as bigger brakes than in the rest of the Arteons.

The ‘R’ emblem will appear at various points on the body.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 It will not differ in excess of what is seen in conventional versions of the model. There will be specific details, but in essence solutions are expected that have already been seen with the last update of the Volkswagen Passat.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: MECHANICAL

For the engine of the Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 two options are rumored. On the one hand there is a 3.0-liter VR6 that would deliver approximately 400 horsepower. On the other, the 2.0-liter TSI that will also equip the Volkswagen Golf R, with about 330 horses. Between the two, it is normal for the chosen one to be the second, both for economic reasons and for the issue of emissions.

What seems clear is that the gearbox to be associated with the engine is an automatic DSG dual-clutch with seven speeds, while the traction system will be the 4Motion on all four wheels.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON R 2021: PRICE

At the moment the price that can reach the Volkswagen Arteon R 2021. As a reference, the current version of the car with the most powerful gasoline engine – 272 horsepower – and the R-Line finish sells in Spain from 49,645 euros. That same propeller associated with the R-Line Performance finish starts in our market from 56,080 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/15/2020 The first data of the new Volkswagen Arteon R 2021 are filtered.

