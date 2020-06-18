His presentation will take place on June 24

A new family body debuts

The Volkswagen Arteon 2021 is the restyling of the German saloon. It is scheduled for presentation on June 24, but a week earlier, images of its Shooting Brake version have already been leaked in China. Your mechanical range may include electrification. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The Volkswagen Arteon 2021 It will be presented on June 24. It will be then when all the novelties of a model are discovered that this time will make available to the client a more sporty and performance R version. At the moment the teaser of the model has been discovered, the same one that hints at some of the keys of this redesign that is called to replace the Arteon that has been in force since 2017.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON 2021: EXTERIOR

The Volkswagen Aerton measures 4,865 millimeters in length in its saloon version and four more millimeters in the Shooting Brake version, which grows to 4,869 millimeters. It will be as tall and wide as the original sedan and will maintain the same wheelbase.

A week before its presentation, images of its Shooting Brake version have been leaked in China. Includes led lights, panoramic roof, tinted windows and 18 and 19 inch wheels.

The R-Line versions will incorporate the new logo identifying them.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON 2021: INTERIOR

The Volkswagen Arteon 2021 With a family body, which will not reach all markets, it will exceed the 563 liters of boot that the current version of the saloon offers. The conventional Arteon 2021 does not expect much variation in this regard.

Volkswagen has confirmed that the infotainment system will be the MIB3 with the latest connectivity technologies.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON 2021: EQUIPMENT

Volkswagen has dropped that the new Arteon 2021 will have semi-autonomous capabilities. For example, it will be able to accelerate, brake and turn the steering up to a speed of 210 km / hour.

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON 2021: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Volkswagen Arteon 2021 not yet confirmed. The presence of at least some unit with electrification is expected.

With the Shooting Brake leaking in China, it is hinted that the Volkswagen Aerton will debut with two gasoline engines: a 2.0-horsepower 186-horsepower in the 330 TSI variant and a 220-horsepower thruster in the 380 TSI option. In both cases, with a seven-speed automatic transmission

The Arteon R it will surely be boosted thanks to the 2.0 TSI that the brand has already used in other models, presumably with more than 300 horses. At the time there was also talk of a 3.0-liter VR6 with about 400 horsepower, but that idea seems to have disappeared from the minds of the Germans.

Volkswagen Aerton Shooting Brake, leaked in China

VOLKSWAGEN ARTEON 2021: PRICE

The Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Priceless yet. As a reference is worth the current one, which in Spain sells from 37,645 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 Shooting Brake variant in China leaked. 06/03/2020 First teaser for the Volkswagen Arteon 2021.

