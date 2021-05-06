Volkswagen anticipates the new multivan t7 ‘bulli’ 2021, heir to the combi

With a new sketch that almost entirely reveals the outward appearance of the new Volkswagen T7 Multivan, the brand confirmed the official debut of this successor to the legendary Bulli or Combi, which is also finally expected to electric debut which is scheduled for 2022 under the name of ID Buzz.

While the Electric Combi, the heiress of the vanes who reaches a new generation will bring many special technological details, such as the removal of mechanical parts by electrical controls to free up space inside the van, many driving aids and a design that is inspired in the above families.

For example, regarding the latter the Volkswagen T7 2021 has a design line both in the middle of the front and on the sides of the bodywork reminiscent of the multivan T3 and his hood also reminds the T4.

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021 preview

The modernity for the multivan comes from its new lights, the LED lighting across the front and a profile that is more advanced and evolved than in previous generations.

As for his chassis, the new one Volkswagen multivan T7 will use the platform MQB which is the same one on which the current one is mounted Eighth generation golf. This means that its mechanics will also respond to the most recent innovations with a wide variety of engines, including configurations. 48-volt lightweight plug-in hybrids for this utility vehicle.

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021 preview

What is less known for now is his inside, of which there is only a simple sketch. For now it is known that it will have until five removable and mobile individual seats and that the second row can rotate up to 180 degrees, a concept that also originated in the T3 van.

In the part technological, the brand announced the use of Drive by Wire technology for a gear selector electronic devices that will improve the space and give you greater practicality. This will be located in the center console and from there a DSG double clutch gearbox. Incidentally, the hand brake it also becomes a button.

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021 preview

Finally, it will have a digital board, also coming from Volkswagen Golf Mk8, an information and entertainment system with 10 inch touch screen, a system of 360 degree cameras and a multifunction table that works like a console.

It will not be long to know even the last details of the new Volkswagen T7 2021 Well, it will debut at midle June.