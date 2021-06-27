Volkswagen announces when it will stop selling combustion cars | Motor

Another benchmark manufacturer has announced plans to completely abandon gasoline and diesel cars.

One after another, the big car brands put an end to pollutants combustion vehicles. There are still a few years of swallowing smoke, but at least we already see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In a statement to the German newspaper Muenchner Merkur, via The Verge and ., Klaus Zellmer, an executive from Volkswagen, states that the brand will stop selling combustion cars in Europe, at the latest, in 2035.

In a statement to the German media, Klaus Zellmer states that “Volkswagen plans to abandon the business of internal combustion engine cars in Europe between 2033 and 2035.”

But this paradigm shift will not be around the world at the same time. Like most big brands, Europe will go first.

“It will take longer to stop selling combustion engines in the US and China,” explains Zellmer. “That will come a little later. In South America and Africa it will take much longer.”

Volkswagen’s goal is that 70% of its sales will be electric cars in 2030. They expect their entire fleet to stop emitting gases by 2050.

The German giant thus joins other large manufacturers, who have announced 100% electric manufacturing for the same decade.

Ford announced a few months ago that it will only sell electric cars in Europe in 2035. Fiat even earlier, in 2030.

And although others have not announced it, they will have no choice but to make the change, because many countries will outright ban gasoline and diesel cars when the next decade ends. Japan will do so in 2035. United Kingdom, France and Spain, in 2040.

It seems that there is still a world, but you have to understand that it is not easy to completely change an industry, and a mentality, when there are still billions of combustion vehicles in the world.

The shift to electric vehicles not only will save millions of lives associated with diseases derived from pollution. It will also be vital for slow climate change.