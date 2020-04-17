The coronavirus continues to cause many problems in the auto industry, car sales are plummeting, and manufacturers offer incredible deals to boost sales, and factories have been closed for a while now.

In Europe, automakers also have their plants closed, but Volkswagen and Toyota will gradually reopen plants starting next week, but with a focus on health and safety rather than production volume.

Toyota trying to start production at plants in France and Poland that closed in mid-March would resume on April 22, but at significantly reduced volumes. In France, the automaker will run a single shift for the first two weeks, below the usual three

Volkswagen announced on its website: “The plants of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand will successively restart production.” “First, production will resume at the Zwickau and Bratislava (Slovakia) plants in the week of April 20. the other plants in Germany and in Portugal, Spain, Russia and the United States will restart production in the week of April 27, later, in May, production will resume successively in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. ”

“With the decisions of the federal and state governments in Germany and the relaxation of restrictions in other European states, conditions have been established for the gradual resumption of production. Volkswagen has been intensively preparing for these steps in the past three weeks. In addition to developing a comprehensive catalog of measures to protect the health of our employees, we have also made progress with restoring our supply chains. ” On this basis, the short-term job is to continue at Volkswagen plants in Germany. However, the number of employees affected by the short working time will be successively reduced in line with the resumption of production, ”added Ralf Brandstätter, director of operations for the Volkswagen brand.

Let’s hope that all the plants and jobs begin to activate so that the economy returns to its normal state.

