Volkswagen amarok 2022 second preview

It was practically an exact year ago that Volkswagen showed us the first preview of what would be the second generation of the Amarok, which will share development and platform with the Ford Ranger, and now they revealed a second sketch that shows some changes compared to what we had already seen.

Seen from almost the same angle, we still do not know what the rear part will be like (which is not usually the most “interesting” or differentiating thing in pick-up trucks anyway) or even the interior, but It is striking that they have already made some changes to the design.

Volkswagen Amarok 2022, official teaser

This new second sketch looks more “real” than the first, in the sense that here it is already we have more defined wheels and rims and closer to what is seen in a production model, while the windshield is more transparent and reveals the head restraints and the handle on the front bumper.

We also see some new roof rails with led explorers and bars on the Volkswagen Amarok deck, while the grill and front bumper also show some subtle changes. The emblem would be a little larger, the section where the plate would go is now in black and in the side openings we would say that there are some small explorers.

For the rest, the information on the future Volkswagen Amarok is still scarce, both in the expected engines (which perhaps would not be very different from those of the current generation) or the equipment (which could have great advances in terms of safety and security). connectivity). Either way, knowing that it is scheduled to be presented in 2022, We would bet that this year the brand will gradually reveal more data and images.