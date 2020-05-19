Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle division has launched a new electric van, the new Volkswagen ABT eTransporter 6.1. It has been developed together with ABT, a company best known for tuning sports cars of the German group, which also has a division specialized in electrified vehicles.

This electric van mounts a relatively small lithium-ion battery (37.3 kWh) to maximize cargo space, the manufacturer says. It offers a cargo volume of up to 6.7 cubic meters and a payload of up to 1,001 kilos. The drawback of mounting such a small battery is that it only allows approval 132 kilometers of autonomy.

With fast charging at 50 kW in direct current, 80% of the battery can be recharged in 45 minutes. It can also be recharged with alternating current, at a maximum power of 7.2 kW. In this case, it takes approximately five and a half hours to fully recharge the battery.

Under the front hood hides an electric motor with 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque, which sends its force to the front wheels. As usual with electric motors, torque delivery is virtually instantaneous. In this type of vehicle, dynamic performance takes a back seat, but it is worth saying that its maximum speed is limited to 120 km / h and it does 0-100 km / h in 17.4 seconds.

New Volkswagen ABT eTransporter 6.1 electric.

It mounts an automatic transmission derived from the dual-clutch DSG, which combines the conventional system with the requirements of an electric drive to develop enough power in any driving situation. In position ‘D’ of the lever, the engine delivers a maximum of 75% of its power to optimize autonomy. Of course, the propeller also equips a energy recovery system in braking.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 will begin to sell in the United Kingdom with a price that starts from 47,000 euros in exchange (plus VAT). Among the equipment we find a multimedia system with a 6.5-inch touch screen, DAB radio, two USB-C ports, electric mirrors, LED headlights, rain sensor and front and rear parking sensors, among others.

The manufacturer has not announced at the moment if it will market this same model in the rest of Europe. Currently in Spain the Volkswagen e-Crafter is sold, a 3,500 kg (MMA) electric van that costs 66,740 euros before taxes.

