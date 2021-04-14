Volcanoes, Oumuamua, Martian exploration, subatomic particles, intranasal vaccine and time change

This week we undertake several exciting trips: first, to a special corner of the Earth, a volcano, where we are accompanied by the volcanologist Janire Prudencio. From our planet to a visitor from outside our solar system: the mysterious object Oumuamua, together with the astrophysicist and popularizer Miguel Ángel Sabadell; and, guided by the astrobiologist Jesús Martínez Frías, we will land on the surface of Mars aboard the Perseverance rover. Then we will move from these large objects of the cosmos to the smallest: the subatomic particles, accompanied by the nuclear physicist María José García Borge. In addition, we will address the difficult debate on the time change with the experts José Luis Casero and Jorge Mira; and we will learn more about the innovative Spanish vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the CSIC in the hands of the biotechnologist and disseminator of “Diario de una scientist”, Lucía Almagro.

