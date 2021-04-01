Volcanoes, lava and powerful waves: play golf the Icelandic style

(CNN) – Dormant volcanoes, the fury of the Atlantic Ocean and the relentless wind and rain. When it comes to golf, there is no place more challenging and rewarding than Iceland.

An increasingly popular destination for golfers, Iceland’s unique landscape brings together challenges faced in some other countries on the planet.

LOOK: Live Golf on the slopes of an active volcano

On the Icelandic island of Heimaey, the largest of the rocky Westman Islands, the opportunity to play on one of the country’s most enchanting courses attracts visitors from around the globe.

Around 10% of the 4,500 inhabitants of Heimaey Island are members of this spectacular golf course nestled between an extinct volcano and the Atlantic.

The wind is relentless and even the most experienced golfers wonder how they can dominate one of the most enchanting courses in the world.

“It’s the surroundings that make this golf boss so special,” club president Helgi Bragason told CNN.

“We have the volcano on one side, the Atlantic Ocean on the other and all the wildlife around.

“The length, of only 5,400 meters, is that of a short golf course, but we have the wind and the sea. It’s a pretty difficult circuit and the best players don’t get great scores.

In addition to the locals, tourists from all over the world come to Vestmannaeyjar to try their luck in the harsh weather that makes this course so difficult.

A short stroll across the course, tripping over volcanic rock and dodging sea spray hints at the challenges golfers face.

Nonetheless, while inclement conditions can provide an ordeal, beauty and fascination seem to win out among locals and tourists who regularly search for a round or two.

“Here on the island, we have easy access to the field, it is not too expensive and people can play,” said Bragason.

“It’s not usually busy, so you can get a spot. It is a public course, we receive support from the community and the city council and we are also the third oldest golf club in Iceland, so there is some tradition.

Back on dry land, Keilir Golf Course in the city of Hafnafjordur offers another extreme setting for those who love to play amidst nature’s most breathtaking scenery.

As in Vestmannaeyjar, the wind from the Atlantic Ocean and the lava rock pose the greatest challenges.

The front nine holes are some of the most used of the space located in a lava field. The last nine are on former farmland on the Hvaleyri Peninsula.

First established in 1967 as a nine-hole course, it was expanded to 12 holes in 1971, before another six were added in 1997.

In these times, this field, which is not far from the capital city of Reykjavik, attracts visitors from all over the world.

And if you arrive in Iceland in mid-June, there is also the possibility of playing “midnight golf” in natural light all night long for a fortnight.