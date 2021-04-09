Volatility is Crypto’s best friend

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / andov

Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital , a crypto asset broker.

_____

Volatility is good for cryptocurrencies. It serves multiple purposes as the entire crypto ecosystem matures, which we must remember is an industry and technology that is still just over a decade old. New and emerging industries are by nature volatile as they move towards mainstream adoption. But volatility attracts people, investors and technologists, who drive the pace of adoption, and as it grows, volatility naturally decreases. In the case of bitcoin (BTC), its volatility has been steadily declining over time and even recent sharp moves have not seen such a large increase in volatility compared to previous swings.

Bitcoin price and volatility chart

Source: www.buybitcoinworldwide.com

Volatility continues to attract participants, as it is undoubtedly part of our human nature to be attracted to assets that are subject to rapid price appreciation. Throughout history, there have been numerous asset bubbles that have burst, with 17th century Dutch tulips being the most frequently referenced in relation to crypto assets. But do tulips really provide any use other than looking and smelling good? Many crypto assets actually provide a purpose, a utility, and serve as the backbone of new technology protocols on which useful applications are being built. This is why we are seeing increased adoption and as the entire market continues to grow we now see institutions embracing Bitcoin by diversifying into it as an alternative store of value. This is why volatility is good for cryptocurrencies. But another harsh reality is that it lets people know the risks, as well as the rewards, of getting involved. Hopefully this is done with the help of your chosen broker or through educational webinars, videos, and other guarantees.

Yes, there will be many who will burn their fingers, especially if they employ leverage in their trading without a disciplined approach to managing risk.

The same can be said for the rise and fall of the Internet in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which saw many “dot-coms” go bankrupt. Leverage was around in those days too, so many people unfortunately learned the hard way, but it’s a necessary evil for the industry to establish itself further. For Bitcoin, we have seen multiple bubbles burst, with 2017/18 being the latest cycle, and soon after skeptics suggested that the end of crypto assets was near. But those who see the potential of the technology kept their heads down and built amazing platforms and applications. If we take a look at Bitcoin today, it is clear that the end is not near.

Volatility also attracts the attention of regulatory authorities, another natural evolution of infant industries. However, at times there may be excessive regulation. While the sentiment behind the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on retail investors from being able to trade crypto derivatives is correct, with respect to trying to provide greater investor protection, it may limit options and, in Ultimately taking investors to offshore brokers that can offer far fewer regulatory protections. . If an investor really wants to employ leverage in their trades then they will find a way to do it, so perhaps instead of a total ban, perhaps limit the amount of leverage they can use instead.

Bans certainly don’t help liquidity and are actually counterproductive. We have seen several decisions to “ban” reverse cryptocurrencies as authorities realize that people simply circumvented them using a VPN or other means to buy BTC. India is now ready to vote on a cryptocurrency ban, but at the same time, they must introduce their own central bank digital currency, which itself sends mixed messages. As governments become more knowledgeable about crypto assets and understand that they are borderless, bans are likely to ease and liquidity will continue to improve further.

Introducing the Coinbase Prospectus and the fact that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allow this anticipated direct listing of USD 100 billion to go public, with significant consumer participation, it is a greater acceptance of digital assets by the authorities. The continued evolution of the industry becoming mainstream and SEC vetted and sanctioned public companies, heralds the SEC’s long-term outlook that this industry is here to stay and the regulation and acceptance of digital assets. as an asset class is next. . Regulation adds legitimacy to the industry and will appeal to a broader audience of investors and participants, as supervision brings convenience to a larger group of investors.

Regulation is very important, but you need to find the balance that protects consumers, but also encourages the adoption of what is a truly innovative technology and asset class. So for those people who are complaining that crypto markets are too volatile, we NEED volatility for the entire ecosystem to thrive.

____

Learn more:

– Bitcoin market changed ‘radically’ and decreased volatility attracts institutions

– CFOs and financial advisers have different concerns about Bitcoin

– South Korean traders were offered the first fear-greedy crypto volatility tool

– Have Crypto Traders Learned? “Only” USD 600 million settled in one hour