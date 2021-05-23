Volatility in the ‘altcoins’ in a black week, with bitcoin consolidating 40,000

The tremendous volatility experienced this week in the cryptocurrency market does not seem to feel like retiring. A huge drain on Wednesday, which on Thursday continued to feed on the altcoins, while bitcoin entered a consolidative movement around 40,000 dollars – it has reached 41,000 -, followed a bounce this Thursday in alternative tokens to bitcoin, with increases of up to 10% in the case of dogecoin, which are now turning around again.

The return to the red is due to the fact that China has announced retaliation against bitcoin mining and against certain behavior when trading this type of assets.

The rally in cryptocurrencies kicked off on Thursday, after prominent supporters like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood and Elon Musk himself, who was the catalyst for the debacle in the first place, alongside a new veto from the Chinese authorities, will indicate their support for bitcoin on Wednesday. The bitcoin crash is around 20%, while other tokens hit 30% in the last seven days.

“It is likely that a defining factor of the China’s decision is also the strong impulse they want to print to the central bank’s digital currency“said Alexander Ruchti, Julius Baer’s Next Generation Research Analyst.” This week’s steep and rapid decline underscores once again how susceptible this market is to swings in sentiment, “he adds.

The drop forced some investors to close leveraged positions in cryptocurrency derivatives, causing prices to drop further, traders said. The last fall has not hurt as much as that of March 2020, but it has has cleared the “excess leverage” on derivatives platforms, said Nexo co-founder and managing partner Antoni Trenchev.

Still, some analysts saw Thursday’s gains as a sign that investor sentiment remains bullish. “It is being considered as a moment to ‘buy the fall’, and many believe that it is ‘the last chance to buy cheap bitcoin,’ “said Ruud Feltkamp, ​​CEO of cryptocurrency trading bot Cryptohopper.” The next few months will show if the bull market will continue or if it is the beginning of the end. “

Volatility on Wednesday fueled record business volume. Data from CME showed that bitcoin futures volumes soared to 32,356 contracts, more than triple the May average.

Although Thursday’s business volume declined from the frenzied volumes of the night before, May contracts still showed more than 6,000 contracts traded. Similar trends were seen in CME micro bitcoin futures, where nearly 95,000 contracts were traded on Wednesday.