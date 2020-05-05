Crude has managed to rise this Monday, with advances 5.7% in Brent and 7.3% in West Texas. Oil has remained very volatile since the price war broke out and before everything that came after it: the collapse, the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the collapse due to the expiration of May futures and the collapse of demand due to the coronavirus … The benchmark crude in the United States has fallen more than 7%.

Despite this situation, the experts at Goldman Sachs are today publishing a report in which they are optimistic about ‘black gold’. “Oil fundamentals finally are showing signs of improvement, probably accelerated by the recent and historic collapse in prices, “they explain.

Goldman stresses that supplies have started to decline rapidly, with signs of improving demand. “Although the inflection point is still a few weeks away, it now seems likely that the market is passing the storage capacity test,” he adds. We recall that one of the main concerns regarding crude oil, and a very strong pressure element, has been the gradual reduction of storage space, which has generated a lot of tension and nerves.

The US bank is waiting now that the market is balanced following three stages: from relief to cyclical adjustment, and finally structural adjustment. “We believe the recent rally (for oil) may extend further in May, down to $ 25 for West Texas., albeit with still high price volatility, “says Goldman. The WTI is currently trading at levels of $ 18.40.

Beyond this recovery, these analysts warn that the bull market they forecast for oil “will take time and will require patience”. “Oil continues to be a physical asset and, therefore, it will be pressured until the significant excess inventory is eliminated in the second half of 2020, which will leave raw materials behind the upturn in other financial assets, such as the variable income “, they conclude.

