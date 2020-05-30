May 29, 2020 | 5:42 pm

Volaris is preparing a plan for when its planes take flight, starting in June. The airline will make adjustments to its measured capacity in terms of available seats per mile (ASMs).

These adjustments will be made in approximately two thirds of the total of its operations against the originally published itinerary, investors were informed this Friday.

The low-cost airline will be implementing new biosecurity and prevention measures, for customers, crews and ground personnel, as of the SARS-CoV2 pandemic health emergency, better known as COVID-19.

Volaris will be implementing new biosecurity and prevention measures for customers, crews and ground personnel.

In the first quarter of the year, Volaris reported a net loss of 1,493 million pesos compared to the same period in 2019, although its operating flow increased 37.5%, to 2,125 million pesos.

Once the contingency passes, the Ministry of Tourism promised to ensure the operations of the different Mexican airlines, which have one of the worst moments in their history, said Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism, in recent days.

He assured that Aeromar, Aeroméxico, VivaAerobús and especially Interjet will continue to fly and strengthen connectivity.

Volaris is not the only airline that has taken action. Aeroméxico is already preparing for the return to the ‘new normal’, so it is preparing to reopen and expand routes from June 1.

However, not all are in the same tenor. In the last year, Interjet has faced several challenges under the direction of William Shaw since January 2019, due to the effects of the pandemic.

Once the new phase begins, it is also expected that tourism, initially national, will be reactivated to reinforce the economy.