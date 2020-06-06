June 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

The shares of Volaris, Alsea and Asur were the best performers, among the most operated on the market, in the first week of June. Each of them rose at least 27%.

The titles of Volaris, a low-cost airline, rose 28.70%; those of Alsea, the restaurant operator, climbed 27.57%, and those of Asur, the airport group, advanced 27.03%, in the week ended June 5.

From a technical point of view, airport groups have space to maintain his positive streak, according to Eugenio Gallegos, independent financial and stock analyst

# Airports $ ASUR still has room to climb but will have to pass the SMA 200 to reach the goal pic.twitter.com/OnPFlN9NlK

– Eugenio (@eugeniodeveze) June 5, 2020

The market was bullish for the first few days of the month for at least two reasons. The European Central Bank will increase by 600,000 million euros the emergency bond purchase program in the region, which will run until the end of June 2021, according to a publication by Intercam Banco.

The other news that drove the market was the surprising job creation in the United States. In April, nonfarm payroll lost 20.7 million jobs and in May analyst estimates were a drop of 7.5 million, however, 2.5 million new jobs were createds.

In the short term, the stock market in general may continue to riseHowever, for the long term, uncertainty can take its toll, according to Amín Vera, director of economic analysis at Black WallStreet Capital.

As Benjamin Graham, author of “The Smart Investor” and Warren Buffet’s teacher, said: “In the short term, the stock market behaves like a voting machine, but in the long term it acts like a scale” Today he voted in favor, but eventually he will measure it. https://t.co/V9rjMC2XZG – Amin Vera (@ AminVera1) June 5, 2020

The news caused 43 of the 49 most operated Mexican stations to advance in the first week of June. For reference, in April 37 of 49 stations managed to advance, while in March, only 8 rose.

The Mexican companies that fell back in the first week of the month were Genomma Lab, Elektra, Chedraui, Quálitas, Bachoco and Telesites. The worst part was taken by Genomma Lab: its shares fell 2.97%.