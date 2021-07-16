Volando Remix: the collaboration of Mora, Bad Bunny & Sech

There is a song that everyone is talking about: ‘Flying remix’, which has undoubtedly surprised all its listeners, especially because Bad Bunny assured that he would not launch music this 2021, and yet this is already the fifth song that premieres this year. In this, we will be able to enjoy both Sech’s and Mora’s musical talent.

“Volando Remix” is a song by Mora, in which Sech and Bad Bunny wanted to participate in the remix, in this way, the song acquires a new meaning, rhythm and lyrics, which has not left anyone indifferent. Without a doubt, one of the great successes of this summer.

The Puerto Rican urban artists Bad Bunny, Mora, and the Panamanian Sech, presented this Thursday the “remix” (remix) of the song “Volando”, a single that appears on Mora’s album, “Primer Día de Clases”.

On social networks, each of the artists shared the news of the release, as well as photos or videos interpreting fragments of the song.

Bad Bunny, one of the most popular urban artists on social networks and music platforms, admitted in an Instagram story that the remix of “Volando” is his “favorite song”. Likewise, Bad Bunny downloaded a video interpreting a piece of the lyrics that he included in the remix. This is the second song that Bad Bunny presents this week.

The previous one was “De Museo”, which was included in the soundtrack of the movie “F9, the ninth installment of the“ Fast & Furious ”saga, which was released in June. Mora, for his part, added on Instagram that he hoped his followers would like the remix of “Volando” as much as he did. “Thanks to everyone who contributed their bit here. I love you ”, highlighted Gabriel Armando Mora, the artist’s first name.

Collaborating again with Bad Bunny and with the participation of Sech in this new “remix”, Mora “has managed to turn one of his most popular songs into an upcoming anthem of the summer,” as highlighted in a press release.

The album “Primer Día de Clases” debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard “Top Latin Albums” and “Latin Rhythm Albums” charts, being the artist’s first entry on those charts. Sech, meanwhile, also shared a video on Instagram singing a snippet of his “Flying” part, sitting on a private plane and eating popcorn.

Meanwhile, the music video for “Volando – Remix” was recorded between Los Angeles and Puerto Rico, and Directed by Pedro “The Chemist”. This collaboration is also accompanied by a spectacular video clip, in which you can see the complicity of the three artists. Well, Mora, Sech and Bad Bunny it is clear that they make a great team, and the result of this union could only be spectacular. And so it has been. Don’t wait any longer and listen to ‘Volando Remix’ now!

As always, we leave the link for you to see it: https://youtu.be/P982oehprfY