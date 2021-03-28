Vokswagen t-cross turbo starts presale in colombia

After the Volkswagen Nivus debuted in Colombia a month ago with its 1.0 turbo three-cylinder engine, now the turn is for his brother, the T-Cross, is also offered with this engine. With prices starting at 76 million pesos, this new version is already in pre-sale in Colombia.

Due to production delays due to the coronavirus, for the moment the Available units of the Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI in Colombia will be few and with the first deliveries scheduled for the end of April, but it is expected in the Trendline, Confortline, Confortline Plus and Highline versions with the same level of equipment that was already known in each of them.

Volkswagen Nivus 2021

Actually, the new engine for the Volkswagen T-Cross will be one of the two differences with respect to the model that had already been marketed with the 1.6-liter aspirated engine of 110 horsepower, the second being the section of brakes: will now be four-wheel disc instead of drum in the rear.

It should be noted that at least for the moment Volkswagen will continue to offer the T-Cross with the 1.6 engine and in its current versions, but without a doubt the offer of the new turbo engine will be a good catch for those who asked for a more modern engine and in tune with some of the segment’s competitors.

Let us remember that this 999 cm3 three-cylinder turbo engine, which in the T-Cross will be coupled in all its versions to a six-speed automatic transmission (Tiptronic), develops 114 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 200 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm, with behavior that you can read about in our Nivus test.

Waiting for Volkswagen Colombia to officially announce the launch of this new version of the T-Cross and confirm all the details, their prices would be between 76 million pesos of the Trendline version and 101 million pesoss from the Highline version.