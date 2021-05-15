Voisin C-27 AéroSport, one more example that the 30s were the best for automotive design

Maybe Voisin It may not be a household name today, but in the 1930s it was one of the biggest and most expensive car brands ever built in Paris. Coincidentally, that was the time of the art deco movement, which led to the creation of some of the most amazing and beautiful cars ever, like this one. Voisin C-27 AéroSport, which came to life in 1935.

Gabriel voisin manufactured airplanes during World War I, thus gaining valuable knowledge of industrial design and manufacturing. After the war, he perfected a design philosophy that included making cars as light as possible. He opposed the accepted trend of the time (something like a “more is better in all respects”), refusing to hand over their chassis to the bodybuilders, as Voisin believed they would make the bodies too heavy.

Voisin stood his ground and built his own suits, mostly from aluminum. And while it managed to build and sell more than 11,000 vehicles in the 20 years leading up to World War II, it is for its extensive use of aluminum one of the reasons why few people know his name today. Aluminum was highly sought after during scrap drives to aid the war effort, and for this reason it is now believed that barely 150 specimens survive Voisin.

The history of the C-27 AéroSport began in the summer of 1934, when Voisin built a vehicle called Aérodyne and exhibited it that fall at the Paris Motor Show. With him, he was trying to draw attention to his unique style and features. Although while the intention was to make two dozen of the Aérodyne, only a few units were completed. After the French event, two “roadsters” were built on a shortened and suspended version of the Aérodyne chassis, known as the C-27.

The second of them was the chassis # 52002, a masterpiece called Aérosport. The design of the model is courtesy of its first owner, Andre Christmas, who worked hand in hand with Voisin. His balance is so impressive both from near and far. They took the basic outline of the Aérodyne, lowered it, added cargo space, a few piano-hinged doors, and ribbed aluminum accents. The cabin was finished in a striking black and white geometric pattern, capable of accommodating two passengers and their luggage in absolute comfort.

The C-27 AéroSport exhibits many features of the world of aviation. The body itself was made wonderfully aerodynamic by the standards of the time, with an arched roofline that gave it the look of a coupe, beautiful aluminum accents, and intricate pentagon-shaped windows. As such, the roof is practicableas it slides back at the flick of a switch, using a complex mechanism powered by its own separate motor.

The powertrain was also innovative for the time. In its vain it welcomed a 3.0 liter engine with a configuration known as Knight, like that of the first truck in history. This six-cylinder in-line unit delivered 105 CV, and it differed from the others by using movable sleeves around the pistons instead of traditional valves, creating a quieter and more refined ride. However, this configuration burned more oil, thus creating a perceptible smoke cloud on the exhaust.

The transmission consisted of an ingenious electromagnetic manual design. It had four speeds, including two overdrive (overdrive), and reverse. A lever in the cabin allowed the driver to change gears without using the clutch if desired. The weight of the vehicle was 1,300 kilos, so it was light and powerful enough to reach the 150 km / h top speed, according to the benefit figures published by the company at the time of its debut.

If you want to see this rolling work of art with your own eyes, it will be exhibited for the first time in the Concours of Elegance 2021. The event, which will take place from 3 to 5 September at Hampton Court Palace, Surrey, United Kingdom, is recognized as one of the top three events of elegance competitions in the motor world for the quality of the machines it usually hosts. , including this Voisin C-27 AéroSport.

Source: Concours of Elegance, Supercars.net

