Appearance of Fernando Simón.

Blessed are the people who are dodging terror without being martyred by physical ailments or mental torture, who are going to emerge relatively unscathed from the confinement and the sticky threat or reality of the bug. I know the therapeutic value of the sounds of silence, to which Paul Simon dedicated an unfading song, but sometimes too much loneliness forces me to the mechanical act of turning on the television. And my head starts to hurt. I can’t stand the voices that come out of it, they create hysteria. Most seem to me to be imposts, those that are tragic and those that pretend to be ingenious. I only think that those of the science professionals who know what they are talking about, possess knowledge and data, do not have the mission of entertaining, brutalizing or altering the receptor’s nervous system, are worthy of being listened to. For example, the tone of voice used by Fernando Simón, that man whom the pots are trying to crucify, transmits a certain credibility and peace.

I also stir everything with those who, to prove their social conscience, introduce their concern for the most vulnerable over and over again in their hollow speeches. They use it to the nausea politicians, businessmen, communicators, unionists. I suspect that they are not at all vulnerable to barbarism that primes and will prime with the real shots. I can’t believe that those who will have their payrolls assured in perpetuity, whatever happens, wake up and go to bed crying for the hardship of the most vulnerable.

And the last intervention in Parliament by Inés Arrimadas seems to me exemplary, that beautiful woman and very notable actress with whom I have ancestral hangs, although sometimes her crazy ups and downs irritate me. May your future creature have a full existence. Surely Arrimadas will not commit the opportunistic and exhibitionist bullshit in the name of the slowest feminism to bring her baby to Congress, as one Bescansa did. That the children take to know this theater so predictable and false.