In the NBA, LeBron James, Doc Rivers and Jaylen Brown are among the voices of protest over the case of Jacob Blake, a black man shot multiple times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake was paralyzed and his family is hoping “a miracle” for him to walk again, his lawyers said. The three games that were to be played this Wednesday in the NBA postseason were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks did not appear to play against the Orlando Magic.