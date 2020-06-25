They ask AMLO not to play Trump and not visit him at the White House (Photo art: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

He former President Felipe Calderón Hinojosa and two former Mexican ambassadors rated as a « colossal mistake« That the current head of the Federal Executive, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, go to get together with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House in the middle of the electoral campaign in the American Union.

In an interview with Azucena Uresti, in Formula Radio, the former president panista He stated: « Going to see Trump in the electoral campaign is a colossal mistake. Than Wait to what come in the elections. If Trump loses how will he be with (Democratic candidate Joe) Biden«

Calderón Hinojosa said that the controversial visit of Trump to Mexico during the government of Enrique Peña grandson, in the middle of the previous electoral period in the United States, « rebuilt the Bell (from Trump). ” « Came to tell us what to do. Imagine what he is going to say to AMLO, he is going to return to use mexico how ‘Political pinata’”, He added.

For his part, Arthur Sarukhan, former ambassador from Mexico in U.S, asserted that the reactivation of the visit from the Mexican president to Washington is a « colossal mistake« , so much politics, electoral, diplomat and strategically long-term for the bilateral relationship with the neighboring country to the north and American society.

Through his Twitter account he wrote: « Especially after I had already ruled it out and yesterday Trump revives him from Arizona cackling it. Trump only interested in using to the mexican president as a theater accessory in light of the elections. ‘

He stressed that leaders of the G7, among them the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, they declined to travel for one summit of the group in these months. « Why do you think (Angela) Merkel and other leaders declined to travel. – beyond the pandemic – for a G7 summit in June or July? «

For very broad sectors of American society, visiting Trump at the time of the greatest social and ideological upheaval in the life of the country in 50 years, a crisis that Trump has only poured gasoline on, will be interpreted by many here as an accolade to the most polarizing leader in modern US life

Separately, in statements to the newspaper Reforma, Andrés Rozental, ambassador emeritus from Mexico, he warned:

Mr. Trump will use that presence as he used the invitation that Peña Nieto made for his political purposes. He wants López Obrador to go because he wants to say to the Mexican Americans: ‘You see, I am a very close friend of the President of Mexico,’ and that is going to be a campaign issue for him.

« Democrats are going to see it badly, whether Biden wins or not, Democrats in Congress and Democratic governors will see it as an act of political support for Trump and that would be a serious mistake. It affects local relations in the case of the governors, but it also affects the relationship with Congress, especially when issues of interest to Mexico come to the Lower House, where the Democrats have the majority, « he explained.

The diplomat insisted in which the President López Obrador always has spoken of the non-intervention in the internal affairs of countries as one of the axes of the Mexican foreign policy and its government.

This would be an intervention because it would be seen that way. He had already said so. He had said he didn’t think he was going, because of the pandemic. »

Both diplomats they pointed that only way in what could not look so bad López Obrador’s visit to Trump would be yes he Prime Minister of CanadaJustin Trudeau also agree to go.

« Trudeau was invited to Washington for the summit of the G7 and he said he wasn’t going because he had other issues to deal with in his country and because of the pandemic. We don’t know if he says the same thing now for the T-MEC, but he may well say no, that it is a good pretext for López Obrador to say noRozental said.

This morning at his morning conference, the President López Obrador he said it’s very likely than go to Washington to get together with the president Trump.

We want the Prime Minister of Canada, (Justin) Trudeau, to participate as well, and that the meeting be held on the occasion of the beginning of the treaty, that is, the entry into operation of the free trade agreement of Canada, States and our country. That would be the reason for the visit

