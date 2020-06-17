Twitter announced on Wednesday that it has begun to allow some users who access the social network through Apple devices with the iOS operating system, to add 140-second voice messages to their tweets.

In a post on the company’s official blog, product designer Maya Patterson and software engineer Rémy Bourgoin revealed the novelty, which is currently only available “to a limited group of people,” all of whom are iPhone phone users. or iPad tablets.

“Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of the conversation are lost. So starting today, we are starting to test a new functionality that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter: your own voice,” they wrote. Blue Bird social network employees.

To add a voice message to a tweet, the user must press the new icon in which wavelengths are represented before publishing it, which will open a screen with a recording button that will allow recording audio of up to 140 seconds.

In the event that these 140 seconds are exceeded, Twitter will automatically start a new recording that will be published in a new tweet in the manner of one of the traditional threads of the platform.

The rest of the users will then see the tweet published with an image indicating that it is accompanied by an audio message, on which they must click if they want to hear it.

The company based in San Francisco (California, USA) explained that the goal is to make this feature available to all Internet users using an iOS operating system in the coming weeks, but did not give details about whether it will be expanded in the future as well. to Android users.

Twitter reported in April that during the first quarter of 2020, it registered losses of $ 8 million that contrasted with the 191 million benefits it obtained in the same period of 2019, a change that the company attributed to a slowdown in revenue. higher than expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

