Voice assistants: Languages ​​spoken by Siri, Alexa, or Cortana

Google Assistant and Siri are the most versatile, with more than 20 languages ​​available for each.

The advancement of technology has brought the most curious tools, which seek to simplify tasks that have become everyday in our day to day. Thus, over the last decade, different companies have launched voice assistants for their devices, which avoids the user having to type to search in the browser, play music or open an application on the computer or mobile.

But in what language can we speak to Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant? In the world it is estimated that there are more than 7,000 languages, although only 600 have more than 100,000 speakers. Furthermore, it is complex to teach a voice recognition system to understand a language and speak it naturally. Hence, these features are not available in all languages ​​or regions.

Here we leave you a list of eligible languages ​​for each tool; if it is spoken in more than one country, the available dialects are also indicated.

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant, launched in 2016, is the one with the most varied selection of languages, with almost thirty:

German: Austria and Germany Arabic: Egypt and Saudi Arabia Bengali (Bangladesh) Traditional Chinese Korean Danish Spanish: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru French: Canada and France English: Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand , United Kingdom and United States Hindi Kannada (India) Malabar (India) Marathi (India) Telugu (India) Gujarati Tamil (India and Sri Lanka) Urdu (Pakistan and India) Indonesian Italian Japanese Dutch Norwegian Polish Portuguese: Brazil Russian Swedish Thai Turkish

A particularity of Google Assistant is that can recognize two languages, so you can ask the system how phrases are said in another language. A practical way to acquire conversational notions for when you travel to another country or speak with a foreign person.

Siri

Apple’s voice assistant, perhaps the best known and oldest – it emerged in 2011 – is the second that supports the most languages, with 20:

German: Germany, Austria and Switzerland Arabic Chinese: Mandarin and Cantonese Korean Danish Spanish: Chile, Spain, United States and Mexico Finnish French: Belgium, Canada, France and Switzerland Hebrew English: Australia, Canada, United States, India, Ireland, New Zealand UK, Singapore and South Africa Italian: Italy and Switzerland Japanese Malay Dutch: Belgium and Netherlands Norwegian Portuguese: Brazil Russian Swedish Thai Turkish

Alexa

Amazon’s voice assistant, which appeared in 2014, works with the following eight languages:

Spanish: Mexico and Spain English: United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Canada and India German: Germany Hindi French: Canada and France Japanese Italian Portuguese: Brazil

Although, to Alexa you can teach languages ​​that you do not have configured, with the Cleo function. Through it, the device asks the user what language they want to speak -for example, Catalan or Galician- and asks them questions to answer them in the language in question. In this way, Alexa is collecting and storing words.

Cortana

Cortana from Microsoft has been available since 2014. Currently, it supports the following eight languages:

English: Australia, Canada, India, United Kingdom and United States Portuguese: Brazil French: France and Canada German: Germany Spanish: Mexico and Spain Italian Japanese Simplified Chinese

Bixby

Samsung’s assistant is the newest of all – it arrived in 2017 – and it is surely because of that that it only works with seven languages:

German Chinese Korean Spanish: United States French English: United States Italian