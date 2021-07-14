Vodafone’s new deco has Dolby Atmos sound and supports 4K HDR image

Vodafone has just announced the launch of its new decoder, the Vodafone TV 4K Pro. It really is an “all in one” device, as it integrates speakers with Bang & Olufsen sound and compatibility with Dolby Atmos, voice control and Amazon Alexa as an assistant. That is, it is a deco, but also a kind of home automation and multimedia suite.

We will get to know it better soon, but first it is worth highlighting its price. The deco will be launched on July 26 and will coexist with the Vodafone TV 4K (three euros per month) and the Vodafone TV service without deco (zero euros per month). The price of the Vodafone TV 4K Pro will be five euros per month.

A deco, yes, but also an entertainment center

The new Vodafone TV 4K Pro is an evolution of the Vodafone Átika, the smart speaker with Alexa that Vodafone launched a few months ago. It’s more, integrates the functions of this device, like giving orders with the command “Hello Atika”. To pick up the voice, the device has four microphones on the top cover that, it is said, can be deactivated using a physical button.

Something that draws attention is the speaker integrated in the deco itself. This speaker, which consists of three speakers, one active and one passive subwoofer, has been acoustically designed by Bang & Olufsen and can be used as a sound bar for television. It should be noted that it is compatible with Dolby Atmos, something designed to offer a more immersive experience.

On the other hand, the device is 4K HDR compatibleIt has a WiFi 6 connection (to avoid having to connect it by cable to the network), Bluetooth 5.0 and a Bluetooth remote control (which includes voice control). Needless to say, like Atika, he has Amazon Alexa integrated.

What does that mean? That we can use the deco like home automation control center. Not only can we use it to play music, request information, set alarms and reminders or buy with our voice, but we can also ask Alexa to turn off the lights or activate the V-Home solutions from Vodafone.

Versions and price of the Vodafone TV 4K Pro

The Vodafone TV 4K Pro can be purchased from July 26. It will be available to all converged customers and fiber only for one monthly fee of five euros per month. It will coexist with the Vodafone TV 4K (three euros a month) and the Vodafone TV service without decoding.