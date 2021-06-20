Vodafone will provide connectivity to 100,000 students in five Autonomous Communities | News | Operators

Vodafonehas been awarded the Red.es contract – public entity attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation – for provide connectivity to 100,000 students from five Autonomous Communities for an amount of 32.6 million euros. The contract will have a duration of two years and will begin to be implemented this month.

Thanks to this award, the operator will provide equipment, services and connectivity to 100,000 students in Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country, Castilla y León and the Valencian Community. Students will have access to 11.6 and 14-inch laptops, Chromebooks and tablets connected to the telco network with a built-in filter for safe browsing.

Vodafone, through this award, aims to facilitate that all students have access to a inclusive digital education, of quality and adapted to the present and future, that allows the next generation to prosper and contribute to society with all the necessary tools. Already during the confinement, the subsidiary facilitated more than 30,000 SIMs with 60GB flat rate per month to students in vulnerable situations so that they could access educational content and tools.

Besides, the Vodafone Foundation has the DigiCraft program that since 2019 promotes the training of girls and boys between 6 and 12 years old in digital skills related to technology, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, video games and robotics. Currently this program is implemented in 310 educational centers in Galicia, Andalusia and the Community of Madrid in collaboration with the respective regional governments, benefiting more than 40,000 students in these communities. Digicraft is complemented by the Vodafone Foundation’s ‘Vulnerable Childhood’ program, which aims to break the digital divide in society. With the support of SaveThe Children and the Red Cross, this program has integrated Digicraft into 250 reinforcement classrooms.