Vodafone will deploy Wi-Fi in 38 residences in Castilla y León | News | Infrastructures

The Ministry of Family and Equal Opportunities of the Junta de Castilla y Leónhas awarded to Vodafone, by 3 million euros, the implementation of a Wi-Fi network that provides connectivity to 38 centers for the elderly and people with disabilities belonging to this institution. In this way, the Social Services Management intends to solve the isolation problem in which the residents of these centers find themselves, a fact that has been reinforced by Covid-19.

Vodafone has relied on SATEC to carry out the wiring and installation of the network electronics and the Wi-Fi solution

The telco network will provide service to residents and professionals so that they have access to the Internet, and, in turn, intends to be an extension of the internal network of the Junta de Castilla y León to allow the use and consultation of applications of work support from healthcare staff.

This initiative is part of the project ‘Castilla y León Digital Residences’, launched by the Board in 2020, through which 4.8 million euros are allocated to enhance connectivity between residents and their families.

In addition, Wi-Fi will allow use of remote platforms as support for the development of activities with residents. These activities can be directed both by internal personnel and by companies that have this service in charge. Thus, this connectivity allows and improves the use of the technological solutions used in these centers, which also leads to an improvement in the quality of the employees’ work and also in the service offered to residents.

Vodafone will deploy a Wi-Fi network in 38 residences in Castilla y León.

The main objective that is intended, by wanting to enable professionals to have access to information systems, is to seek to save time, improve the quality of records, improve communication between professionals and save paper , all of this for the benefit of resident care and facilitating communication with their families, even more important in these times of pandemic.

The project will have the Huawei technology and will have more than 2,000 access points in the 38 residences. In addition, it has been implemented in record time following all the security measures against Covid-19. The public residences that serve the elderly and people with disabilities are distributed throughout the territory of Castilla y León.

‘Digital Residences of Castilla y León’ It constitutes the germ of a broader project of digitization of all the centers dependent on the Social Services Management of this Community, which is part of the new care system for Dependency 5.0. This model is based on the research, development and application of new technologies to long-term care to improve the quality of care and the well-being of the most vulnerable people.

Vodafone Digital Factory

Likewise, the operator has signed an agreement with Unisys to enhance IT services in large companies. As a result of this alliance, it has launched the Vodafone Digital Factory, a jointly designed solution that allows adding a highly innovative software development and systems integration service to the Vodafone Business product portfolio for large companies, focused on integrating global IT services.

This proposal will offer customers a totally personalized service, with execution from start to finish, in those needs where the integration of systems, tools, platforms or solutions for the business, or specific software developments is required.

Through cutting-edge and disruptive technologies, Vodafone, together with Unisys, will provide a complete solution that includes the service and project management with support and maintenance included, and all about the best communications infrastructure.