Vodafone will connect the Canary Islands with the Iberian Peninsula through a new submarine cable

If a few days ago Google announced a new submarine cable that would link the United States with Argentina, now it is Vodafone, which does the same with the Canary Islands and the Iberian Peninsula. The operator has just announced that together with the Cabildo de Tenerife through CanaLink they will deploy a new extension of the submarine cable 2Africa with the aim of offering the “necessary capacity for the next decades for voice and data traffic”.

Vodafone has not given too many details about the capabilities of this fiber optic cable. It has simply ensured that this extension “will transfer all the benefits of having a state-of-the-art cable to institutions, companies and private users.” More specifically, Vodafone talk about promote the implementation of 5G networks and ultra-fast broadband. The cable will be available in late 2023.

What exactly is the 2Africa project?

Submarine cable 2Africa.

What Vodafone is going to deploy is not exactly a new independent submarine cable, but a submarine cable extension 2Africa. Said cable, they affirm from Vodafone, “has been designed to improve resilience, maximize performance and reduce latency, considerably increasing the capacity, quality and availability of connectivity”.

2Africa is a huge submarine cable announced in May 2020 and expected to be completed by 2023 or 2024. The project is born from China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC and plans connect 23 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. In the image above you can see the route and the landing points.

As stated on the 2Africa website, the cable has been developed to offer a capacity of up to 180 Tbps in key parts of the system. Additionally, thanks to ASN’s SDM1 technology, up to 16 fiber pairs can be deployed instead of the eight fiber pairs supported by older technologies. The idea, of course, is to increase Internet capabilities in Africa, supplement demand in the Middle East, and support the growth of 4G, 5G and fixed broadband networks.

The Canary Islands – Iberian Peninsula extension will be built by Alcatel Submarine Network and, once completed, it will create an optical route between Telde (Canary Islands) and Continental Europe. Vodafone and the Cabildo de Tenerife through Canalink (one of the companies of the Technological Institute of Renewable Energies) each have a 50% stake in the Canary Islands section.