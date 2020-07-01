Vodafone television is available from the Windows or Mac computer through www.vodafonetvonline.es, mobile or tablets with iOS and Android, Chromecast using the previous applications or some models of Smart TV. At first, the app was for Samsung Smart TV (from 2017), later joining Sony (from 2015), Philips (from 2018) and Xiaomi with Android TV. Now, it’s time to add a new manufacturer to this list.

TCL Smart TVs can now watch Vodafone TV

In February the Vodafone TV app was launched for Sony or Philips. That marked a before and after for Android TV users who saw how compatibility with their device was closer than ever. The next stop was in June with the incorporation of My tv from Xiaomi. In this case, we are talking about Mi TV 4A 32 inches, Mi TV 4S 43 inches and Mi TV 4S 55 inches with prices of 179 euros, 349 euros and 449 euros respectively.

Finally, Vodafone has just confirmed that it is already present on televisions TCL with access to Android TV. This device makes it possible for Vodafone TV clients with a decoder and without a decoder to access the contents and functionalities that the client has contracted through the Vodafone TV App.

Vodafone continues to advance its television strategy beyond the television and promises to expand the catalog of devices on which it is possible to access Vodafone TV, beyond the decoder (for which it will not charge an additional 3 euros yet). At the moment, in addition to mobile devices, we have compatibility with Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, Philips, Xiaomi and TCL. Curiously, we do not have news about an eventual arrival on the Smart TV of LG with webOS.

