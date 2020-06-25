Vodafone TV customers have a new content pack at their fingertips, all created to get the most out of fear: Planet Horror, the channel and content service on demand, reaches the platform’s options. Those who wish to purchase it can add it to their catalog for 2 euros a month.

Going fear on your own accord is a good way to relieve stress, as well as entertaining yourself without leaving the couch. Nothing better for it than to watch a good scary movie, or a series: the theme of terror is one of the most prolific in cinema, also one of the most varied. And Planet Horror has room for all that content: it is the only a la carte television platform in Spain specialized in fantastic and horror cinema. It is now available on Vodafone TV.

Planet Horror: weekly premieres, new movies and classics

The ‘Netflix of Terror’ covers the entire spectrum of fantasy and horror cinema, with movies of all time and also series. Also, Planet Horror debuts new content in Spain including dubbing into Spanish, often premiering such a dub. It even offers content never before seen on television, such as ‘El Purgatorio’, a series of documentaries where the director of the Sitges festival, Ángel Sala, analyzes the different themes related to the fantasy and horror genre.

After premiere on Orange TV, Planet Horror lands on Vodafone TV offering its entire catalog on demand through the sections ‘Videoclub / See now’ of the platform. Access to said catalog has a monthly cost of two euros for those Vodafone TV customers interested. The Planet horror series, films and documentaries will be available on the decoder and also on the other smart devices that are compatible with the Vodafone TV multiplatform application.

Planet Horror can be purchased as an added pack to Vodafone TV. At the moment it is not available to buy in the television services of the company, but it will not take too long.

