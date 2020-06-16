The Vodafone television platform continues to receive news and improvements. So far in 2020, in addition to giving away content due to the coronavirus crisis, it has suspended the charge for the rental of the decoder, has opened Vodafone TV for mobile-only customers and has brought the Vodafone TV app to smart TVs in Xiaomi.

The latest news comes to us in the content offer section, which the operator has just expanded with the addition of AMC Selekt, an on-demand service that, since its international premiere, was exclusively available on Orange TV. In this way, the 11 thematic channels of AMC Selekt and its more than 5,000 à la carte programs will be included at no additional cost in the packs that Vodafone launched last year starting at 5 euros a month.

Free for customers of some packs

Starting today, Vodafone TV incorporates AMC Selekt, the on-demand service that launched internationally at the end of March with more than 5,000 programs throughout the year including cinema of all genres, series, documentaries, lifestyle, children and music.

AMC Selekt offers an on-demand offering from 11 thematic channels from AMC Networks: AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música. These contents will be included at no additional cost to all customers who have contracted any of the packs that Vodafone launched last year and which will be as follows:

Serial Fans and Serielovers Packs: AMC Selekt Series with the series on demand from AMC and XTRM (10 and 14 euros per month, respectively).

Cinefans In Pack: AMC Selekt Cinema with movies on demand from Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, DARK and Somos (12 euros per month).

Documentary Pack: AMC Selekt Documentaries and AMC Selekt Entertainment with on-demand content from Odyssey, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa and Sol Música (8 euros per month).

Peques In Pack: AMC Selekt Infantil with children’s content on demand from Canal Panda (5 euros per month).

That is, the channels were already available in the respective TV packages, but now, in addition, you can access their content on demand, depending on the package you have contracted. In addition, the operator has confirmed that all content included in AMC Selekt will be available in HD or 4K quality and on all compatible devices (smartphone, tablet, Smart TV and PC).

Among all these programs, you can find exclusive series of international prestige, a selection of cinema of all time and essential titles of Spanish cinema, a wide variety of documentaries on current affairs, technology and nature, own production with gastronomic and decoration and fashion programs, concerts by national artists and children’s content.

