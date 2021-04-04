Vodafone Spain extends its 5G network to four cities | News | Operators

Vodafone Spain brings its 5G network to four new cities: Toledo, Castellón, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Thanks to this new deployment, users will be able to enjoy download speeds of up to 1Gbps, with latency less than 10 milliseconds under ideal conditions. In this way, the operator continues to make the 5G network available to its customers with the fastest download speeds thanks to the fact that it has the largest contiguous spectrum in the 3.5 Ghz band, on which it offers its service through a frequency exclusively dedicated to this new technology.

With Toledo, Castellón de la Plana, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Vodafone reaches 25 cities with its 5G network, which is already available in Benidorm, Badajoz, Alicante, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca, Valladolid, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Vitoria, San Sebastián, Coruña, Vigo, Gijón, Pamplona, ​​Logroño, Santander , Toledo, Castellón, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

In all cities, coverage reaches more than 50% of the population.

Vodafone 5G network map in Spain. March 2020.