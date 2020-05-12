Vodafone has reduced its income in Spain 8% in its last fiscal year, from April 2019 to March 2020. The operator has invoiced 4,296 million euros, according to what the company reported on Tuesday. Globally, Vodafone has lost 920 million euros, 88% less than the previous year.

Revenue from services in our country decreased 6.7%, to 3,904 million. In the last quarter, from January to March, the figure was better, falling 2.7% to 972 million. According to the operator, this reflects the consolidation of a “positive trend” in the business and that the impact of its “Decision not to renew unprofitable football distribution rights”.

In addition, Vodafone attributes the stabilization of its commercial performance in large part to the contribution of its second brand, Lowi, who increased their clients 50% in the last year.

The company returned to have higher than low customer in recent months, both mobile phones and broadband and television. Vodafone has indicated that it grew in the last three months in 51,000 mobile contract customers (up to almost 11.35 million lines), 28,000 fiber (exceed three million lines) and 41,000 television (closed the year with 1, 4 millions).

Vodafone Group

Globally, the Vodafone Group has recorded losses of 920 million euros at the close of its fiscal year, which means reducing the rojos red numbers ’of 8,020 million recorded by the company in its previous year by 88.5%.

Vodafone’s negative result includes, among other elements, a negative impact of 1.7 billion euros per depreciation of assets in Spain, Ireland and Romania.

The operator has decided to keep the dividend stable at 0.09 euros per share, including the payment on August 7 of a final dividend of 0.045 euros per share.

The telephony group’s revenues reached 44,974 million euros, 3% more than in the previous year, with a 3.9% increase in service revenues, after consolidating the assets of Liberty Global acquired, which was was partially offset by the Vodafone New Zealand provision.

For its part, Vodafone’s net debt increased 56% to 42,168 million.

“Vodafone has recorded a good financial performance, with increased revenues, adjusted Ebitda and free cash flow,” he said. Nick Read, CEO of the group. “The services provided by Vodafone are more important than ever and we are committed to playing a key role in the recovery of society towards the‘ new normal ‘, “he added.

On the other hand, the multinational warned that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its markets, although uncertain, it will probably be significant, underlining that, although its business model is more resilient than others, “it is not immune”.