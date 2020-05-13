         Vodafone reduces its losses by 88.5% at the end of the fiscal year and grows in mobile, fiber and TV clients

Vodafone Spain has announced the financial results for the fiscal year that covers from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. A complicated year that started very marked by the absence of football although finances have been recovering little by little . Fourth quarter reaffirms the positive trend with total income of 4,296 million euros.

Vodafone closed the year with a 6.6 percentage point improvement in service revenues, from -9.1% in the first quarter to -2.7% in the last. Also in this last quarter, it harvested 51,000 new mobile customers with contracts and 3 million total fiber customers, 28,000 of them added in the fourth quarter.

Service revenue is recovered

2019 has been characterized by a drop in revenue for Vodafone that we have seen progress quarter after quarter. As can be seen in the graph to the left, the year started with a drop in service revenue of 9.3% and ends with still less revenue than the previous year, but the difference has been dimming and it stands at 2.7% in the fourth quarter, 6.6 points more than at the beginning of the period.

In EBITDA, represented in the graph on the right, we have a similar situation but with an even greater difference. The quarter started negative, -11.3% over the previous year, and ended with + 8.2%, 19.5 p.p. Of diference. The concrete figures are about service revenue of 3,904 million euros and total income of 4,296 million euros.

For his part, Vodafone Companies It increased its service revenues by 7% in the Large Companies and Public Administrations segment compared to the same period of the previous year, while the SME segment did the same with an increase of 6%. Other future businesses that increased their service revenues were IoT (22%), IPVPN (16%) and Cloud & Hosting (59%).

More contract, fiber and TV clients

For their part, the portfolios of contract mobile phones, fiber and television consolidated the growth trend during the fourth quarter. Mobile contract customers increased by 51,000 customers to 11,348,000. Of these, 2.4 million lines include unlimited data. Fiber customers increased by 28,000 in the fourth quarter to 3 million and now accounting for 93.2% of all broadband customers.

Vodafone TV’s readjustment to shift football to other types of content such as series and TV begins to be profitable, with a positive balance of 93,000 TV clients, 41,000 of them during the fourth quarter. The total number of clients with Vodafone TV stood at 1.4 million at the end of the year.

