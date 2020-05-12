Knowing the success of Vodafone rates on mobile, fiber or convergent is something that allows us the quarterly results. The British operator has just confirmed that it is returning to commercial growth and that it is also improving its margins. In terms of figures, Vodafone improves its service revenue by 6.6 points to 3,904 million euros. For its part, total revenue stood at 4,296 million euros, with an improvement of 6.3 points throughout this year.

Here we see how the trend has gone improving throughout the fiscal year. From lowering service revenues, compared to the previous year, 9.3% in the first quarter of the fiscal year to only 2.7% in this last quarter of the fiscal year. The same evolution is seen with respect to total income, which goes from decreasing 10.3% to only 4%.

Vodafone results until March 31, 2020

Among the decisions taken by Vodafone in recent quarters we have the launch of the first price plans, both mobile and convergent, with unlimited voice and data; the decision not to renew soccer rights due to its lack of profitability; the commitment to cinema and series; the deployment of commercial 5G in 16 cities in Spain or the bet in the low-cost segment with Lowi.

All this seems to be working and the company openly talks about “success of the new commercial policy”, in addition to reduction in operating expenses or advances in the digitization process. In addition to the aforementioned income, we have an increase in EBITDA of one + 19.5% in the second semester, leaving it at 8.2%.

At the customer level, Vodafone grew in all segments in the last quarter. For example, the contract mobile customer base grew by 51,000 until reaching 11,348,000. Fiber customers grew in 28,000, up to a total of 2,956,000. For their part, customers with Vodafone TV grew by 41,000, leaving the total figure at 1.4 million. Lowi’s growth has been 50%.

In another order of things, Vodafone boasts of leading customer satisfaction in the residential segment with an advantage in NPS over its eight-point competitors. Other segments in which it grows are IoT, IPVPN and Cloud & Hosting where it does so at a rate of + 22%, + 16% and + 59% respectively. The British operator also reminds us that it has once again been considered the best mobile voice and data network by Umlaut (formerly P3) for the fifth consecutive year.

Other segments that increase their income have been the Large Companies and Public Administrations, which grows 7% over the previous year, or that of SMEs, which has increased service revenues by 6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.