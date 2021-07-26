Vodafone presents the flexible Internet Second Residences service | News | Operators

Vodafone Spain just announced a new solution for converged customers: ‘Flexible Internet Second Residences’. As the operator indicates, does not involve recurring monthly payments, but the customer you will pay only for what you need, may choose device that suits you best, has no permanence And it is self-manageable from the My Vodafone App.

Specifically, this solution consists of a self-installing router or MiFi 4G, depending on the customer’s needs, a data sim card and a unlimited data bonus at full speed. As the company highlights, the most differential and innovative characteristic lies in its unlimited data bonuses at maximum speed, which allows the client to be flexible, without recurring monthly payments and being able to choose the moment in which they are hired and the duration of the same depending on their connection needs. They are not associated with permanence and customers can choose between 2, 7 or 31 day vouchers.

Vodafone presents the flexible Internet Second Homes service.

These bonuses are contracted directly from the My Vodafone App through a very simple process. They are not cumulative, so the client must end his current bonus to be able to hire another, and they are punctual, so he can choose when to hire them and the duration of them as it suits him since they do not have automatic renewal.

This new Vodafone product will be available from July 29. When hiring it, the client must acquire a router or a self-installing 4G MiFi that they can choose according to their needs.

The prices and characteristics of these devices are:

• Huawei B311n router, to navigate at a speed of 150Mbps and recommended for second homes or more stable homes where more devices can be connected to the electrical network. It will have a price of € 54 in a single payment or the client will have the possibility of splitting the payment into 12 months (€ 4.5 / month) or 24 months (€ 2.25 / month).

• MiFi 4G, to navigate at a speed of 150Mbps and recommended for clients who need to connect during their journeys (car, train) or specific stays (tourist apartments, hotels …). It will have a price of € 36 in a single payment or the client will have the possibility of splitting the payment into 12 months (€ 3 / month) or 24 months (€ 1.5 / month).

For their part, the data vouchers will have the following prices:

• Internet voucher 2 days for € 5

• Internet voucher 7 days for € 15

• Internet Bonus 31 days for € 35