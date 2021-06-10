Vodafone offers 30 GB and unlimited social networks for 10 euros per month

Vodafone renews its rates with a new 30 GB data plan for only 10 euros per month.

Vodafone has been the last operator in renew your rate proposal available in Spain. It has done so through Vodafone Yu, which now receives the option to add additional lines to existing contracts, enjoying an extra discount.

Specifically, those who already have a fiber and mobile rate with one of the Vodafone Yu plans, now enjoy the possibility of add extra lines with a 50% discount.

In this way, for example, it is possible to enjoy the Heavy Yuser rate at a new price of 10 euros per month, with 30 GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited access to social networks.

Additional Vodafone Yu lines are now discounted

In addition to the Heavy Yuser rate, additional lines may also be contracted with the Big Yuser plan, from 7.5 euros per month, with 15 GB of data and unlimited minutes for calls. This is the cheapest plan Vodafone offers for its additional lines.

The ability to add additional lines to a Yuser contract are available to both new and existing customers. According to Vodafone, it will be possible add up to 5 different mobile lines half-price.

And since this is not a temporary promotion, the price cut in half will be available forever.

Any of the contracted plans also offers unlimited gigs when using social networks and instant messaging using apps like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Flickr, Grindr, Meetic, Periscope, Instagram, Linkedin, Tinder, Tumblr, Badoo, Adopt a Uncle, TikTok, Pinterest, WhatsApp, IM Line, Telegram or WeChat.

To contract one of the Vodafone Yu plans or add an additional line to an existing contract, just access the Vodafone Yu website.

