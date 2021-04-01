Vodafone Neo: smartwatch for kids

It combines the best Vodafone technology, with parental controls so that parents can rest easy, and the best Disney entertainment experience for children.



Vodafone and Disney have combined their respective know-how in technology and entertainment in a device that combines functionality, style and fun. The result is Neo, the smartwatch for children that connects parents and guardians with their children through calls, chats, characters and emojis, while giving them independence to take their first steps in the digital world.

Discover and play

Neo includes features for children to discover, play and grow. The device incorporates a camera on the front that allows you to capture their daily adventures and has an activity monitor that records and sets a goal to encourage children to maintain an active life. Meanwhile, parents will be connected with their children, even when they are away, with calls, chats and video messages.

Vodafone Smart App

It allows parents and guardians to have full control of their children’s digital experience with Neo. They can establish a list of trusted contacts, control the time of the screen on in Do Not Disturb mode or view the location of the clock. It also has calendar and time features that encourage children to interact with the world around them. Also, parents will be able to set events and reminders. Neo thus becomes the perfect device for parents and children to be connected in a fun and safe environment, without access to the Internet or social networks.

Disney factory characters

Neo incorporates the best mobile connectivity and some of the most popular characters in Disney history, so the product will offer an unbeatable smart watch experience for children. Thanks to Disney characters and content, kids can personalize their Neo experience by selecting their own ‘partner’ from a selection of familiar characters, including Minnie Mouse, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, Armored Avenger, and the Child. from the recent Disney + blockbuster series, The MandalorianTM. Children can change characters at any time and whenever they want. The watch will be updated with additional characters to adapt to the new trends and tastes of boys and girls.

Vodafone IoT platform

Neo is the newest product in the Designed & Connected by Vodafone family of objects, built on Vodafone’s global IoT platform and distributed in multiple markets. Vodafone Smart App creates an ecosystem of connected devices that facilitates a unified customer experience that adapts to your needs. ‘Neo’ is part of the creative collaboration between Vodafone and Disney, together with world-famous designer Yves Béhar and his fuseproject team.

Neo: technical characteristics

Dimensions: 44.5 x 14.8 mm Weight: 40.6 gr Colors: Mint, Ocean (strap) Dial material: Polycarbonate Strap material: TPU Screen: AMOLED, approximately 1.2 ”, 390 x 390 5 MP camera Based operating system on AOSP Qualcomm 2500W processor A-GPS / WiFi / Cellullar-ID location Memory: 512 MB RAM, 4 GB ROM Battery capacity: 470 mAh Duration (idle): Up to 2 days Duration (operating): Up to 24 hours, depending on use GSM networks, LTECcommunication: Chat – Free text messages (up to 150 characters) + emojis from the app to the clock; chat – Predefined messages and emojis from the clock to the app; Voice – Audio messages between the watch and the app (up to 30 seconds per message); Voice – VoIP calls between the watch and the app (5 minutes of unlimited calls); Voice – Speed ​​dial option via physical button; Video – Video messages between the watch and the app (up to 10 seconds per message)

Available for reservation

Pre-registration to purchase a Neo is now open at eshop.v.vodafone.com/en/neo-smart-kids-watch and will be available in early 2021.