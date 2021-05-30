Vodafone locates its European R&D center in Malaga | News | Operators

Vodafone will establish your European R + D + I center for the development of new technological solutions and new generation digital services in the city of Malaga. This European Vodafone Business center will mean the creation of more than 600 jobs, incorporating new highly qualified profiles.

Malaga has been the location chosen by the operator, which organized between January and March a international competition to decide in which European city to establish its next research and development center. Seven cities from five European countries participated in the contest, who had to respond to an extensive questionnaire that grouped criteria focused on lifestyle, availability of talent with the necessary technical knowledge, working conditions, transportation, public aid and bonuses, connections with universities or attractiveness of each site for talent, among others.

After an exhaustive analysis of the candidate cities and multiple meetings with international companies active in these cities, the telco has selected Malaga as the host of its Hub. The Andalusian city was the one that stood out in the competition for being the one that offers the best combination of all the selection criteria.

Colman Deegan, CEO of Vodafone Spain, has commented: “This European Vodafone Business Center is a great opportunity for the city of Malaga, not only because of the highly qualified employment it will generate, but also because it will enhance the activity of the city and the digital ecosystem that has developed in the last years. The Vodafone Hub will help Spain and the city of Malaga continue to be a national and international benchmark in attracting and promoting business projects and in creating products and services based on innovation and new technologies.

What’s more, will promote the consolidation of the technology sector, as the main spearhead of the Andalusian economy. “Thus, Vodafone bets on Europe, and especially by countries that develop pro-investment policies, in this context, the measures recently announced by the Government in the field of telecommunications are steps in the right direction to achieve a more sustainable sector that facilitates the economic viability of the new investment cycle necessary for the development of 5G infrastructures, key to the recovery and digital transformation of the economy ”, said Deegan.