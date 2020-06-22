Vodafone It has been years since we had become accustomed to presenting its biggest rate remodel in April or May, and with its rivals taking on the rate car with unlimited data, the expectation of how it would respond has not prevented the operator from delaying its new offer until today, moment in which they have entered into force.

After announcing its new prepaid card rates in May, now it’s time to brand new fiber free contract rates, which are available for new clients and for current clients who expressly request the change to the new modalities. Let’s see everything that has changed.

New mobile-only rates in Vodafone contract

The renewal of Vodafone contract rates brings with it the simplification of the offer, the Extra rate being discontinued, while the Super unlimited rate has been replaced for new hires by the new one unlimited maxi.

But the disappearance of the Extra rate has caused the prices of the unlimited Vodafone to reduce their official monthly fee, to 32.99 euros the version that reduces speed to 2 Mbps, which represents a reduction of 8 euros per month; already 36.99 euros the new unlimited Maxi, which represents a reduction in the monthly fee of 9 euros compared to its predecessor.

As for the most complete rate, the Unlimited Total, does not change its quota, which remains at 49.99 euros, but includes from now on one year of the Seriefans package with HBO included. Customers who prefer it can choose instead of Seriefans, a discount of 10 euros / month on the share of Serielovers packs with Amazon Prime (valued at 14 euros) or Cinefans (valued at 12 euros), which are a promotional price 4 euros / month and 2 euros / month respectively, for 1 year.

How promotion for new customers, the rate unlimited maxi will have a price reduced to 17.99 euros for the first six monthswhile the Unlimited Total, in addition to the year included with Seriefans, the price will be 24.99 euros for 12 months. In both cases with a 12-month permanence.

As for the rates without unlimited data, in addition to the Vodafone yu, the operator maintains the Mini rate at 19.99 euros without changes.

In addition to the improvements on the main line, we will also find best prices on additional mobile lines, which leave the Mini rate at 9.90 euros, unlimited at 20.50 euros, unlimited Maxi at 18.50 euros and the unlimited Total at 25 euros.

The Complete offer of mobile rates in Vodafone contract It is as follows:

Regarding the offer combined with Vodafone fiber and mobile, for the moment they remain unchanged, both in prices, and with the Vodafone One Extra modality available. The full prices and their conditions are as follows:

Cover Image | Freepik.