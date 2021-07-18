Vodafone joins the DATAlife Digital Innovation Hub | News | Operators

Vodafone has recently reached a collaboration agreement with the Galician Digital Innovation Hub DATAlife. The operator thus becomes the first company in the telecommunications sector to join this initiative, which seeks to turn Galicia into a pioneering Next Generation region in Europe, improving the competitiveness of SMEs.

Within the framework of this alliance, the operator supports the NextGenRegion project, an initiative led by DATAlife that has the participation of more than 50 companies and entities from all over Spain, including the 16 that are part of DATAlife, among which are the University of Santiago de Compostela (www.usc.gal) and the University of Vigo (www.uvigo.es). The proposal, presented to the Ministry of Industry within the Program to Promote Industrial Competitiveness and Sustainability Tractor Projects, aims to capture up to 234 million of recovery funds driven by Europe.

The initiative aims to generate a tractor effect on the productive system of sectors of the Galician economy such as biotechnology, sustainable tourism or health

The project seeks to generate a driving effect on the production system, the environment, sustainable tourism and health. Therefore, it is intended to favor economic and business diversification towards more advanced technological activities, thus creating a more technological model that generates sustainable wealth, improves people’s quality of life and respects the environment.

Vodafone will contribute all its knowledge in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and cybersecurity to accelerate the digital transformation of companies in Galicia, facilitating the deployment and use of these new technologies. In this sense, by adopting new technologies such as AI and Big Data, and the digital transformation of processes, the operator will help increase the competitiveness of companies in the region, strengthening the Galician digital ecosystem.

The telco is made available to the innovation ecosystem to accelerate the commercialization of solutions developed by SMEs, universities and knowledge centers, thus favoring the growth of the specialized ICT sector in Galicia. “At DATAlife we ​​believe that Vodafone’s membership will allow us to accelerate the digitization of SMEs and the deployment of key technologies,” he says. Pablo Álvarez Freire, president of DATAlife. “It is an invaluable partner also to bring to the market advances in our innovation ecosystem, rich in technological solutions for great challenges such as better managing bio-resources, advancing towards sustainability or implementing medicine and personalized care.”

“The DATAlife project fits perfectly with the work we have been doing at Vodafone to accelerate the digital transformation of sectors that are strategic for our economy,” he remarks Francisco Vallejo, director of Vodafone in Galicia. “In addition, it reinforces Vodafone’s commitment to the planet and society, since it will allow us to develop new solutions that favor a digital and sustainable transformation in areas such as health, food, tourism and the primary sector.”

Vodafone has already presented projects and initiatives for European funds for an approximate value of 900 million euros, with which it intends to combat the rural digital divide and boost industrial competitiveness, while helping the autonomous communities to accelerate digitization as a lever for economic growth.