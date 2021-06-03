Vodafone Introduces Curve Bike Tracker, GPS Brake Light for Cyclists’ Road Safety | Motor

With impact detection and the possibility of automatically alerting our family members, Vodafone offers the Curve Bike Tracker brake light. It is available to customers of any operator.

Vodafone adds one more product to its line Designed & Connected by Vodafone. The company has proposed to make its connectivity systems an essential element for road safety. Yesterday we learned about the first V16 emergency light with IoT that connects the car with the DGT 3.0 platform in case of emergency, today it is the cyclists’ turn.

Curve Bike Tracker It looks like an ordinary bike brake light, but it isn’t. This light is intelligent, capable of responding to the speed and impact of the vehicle, activating the alarm and sending a warning to family and friends with the GPS data of the cyclist’s location.

Vodafone ensures that it is a device for experienced or novice cyclists who want to feel safer on the road. It is a LED light with three light modes that is activated when braking that leads integrated a Smart SIM connected to the global Vodafone network manage GPS location, so a subscription is required.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

In this way, the cyclist can receive alerts if the bike starts to move and see its exact location in real time with the Security Mode and through the Vodafone Smart App. This works in the event of theft, but in the event of an accident the light also has a Impact Detection and Help Alerts.

With these two functions, the application can send notifications to the cyclist’s trusted contacts if they have suffered a fall. You can send a Push notification, an SMS or make an automatic call to indicate where the rider is.

Vodafone has consulted the design of this brake light with “cyclists from all over Europe to be the ideal solution to these problems”. It has a battery of 1450 mAh for light (7 and a half days, according to Vodafone) and one of 470 mAh for the locator (4 and a half days) that are charged with USB. In addition, it integrates a 107dB siren in case of theft.

Curve Bike Tracker is available to customers of any operator. It has first been put on sale on Vodafone’s digital channels and will soon be in Vodafone, Amazon and El Corte Inglés stores. It has a special launch promotion:

Through the My Vodafone App: € 4 per month for 24 months (only for Vodafone customers and includes device and service subscription) or it is also possible to pay € 48 per device at the moment and € 2 per month for the monthly subscription to the service. Through the Vodafone e-shop: € 94.90 with 6 months of service included. After six months, the price of the subscription to the service is € 2 / month.