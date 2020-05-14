Vodafone launched a total of three mobile rates with unlimited data that, in turn, had their equivalent in Vodafone One when combined with fiber. These were, the Unlimited, the Super Unlimited and the Total Unlimited. Its main difference, in addition to the price, was that the first two limited browsing speed while the third offered the maximum speed of Vodafone’s 4G or 5G network. Roaming was the third of the differences between rates and that is precisely where Vodafone has acted.

More gigabytes when roaming with the unlimited Vodafone

In summary, these were Vodafone’s rates before the improvement in the data to use the roaming:

Unlimited rate of 40.99 euros per month with unlimited data at 2 Mbps speed and 16GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

Super Unlimited Rate for 45.99 euros per month with unlimited data at 10 Mbps speed and 17GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

Total Unlimited Rate for 49.99 euros per month with unlimited data at maximum 4G speed and 19GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

However, reviewing the legal conditions of Vodafone’s mobile rates, we see that this is no longer the case, although we cannot specify the date on which the improvement was made. Right now, Vodafone unlimited rates offer the following gigabytes when roaming without raising the price:

Unlimited Rate with 20GB data roaming in Europe and the United States.

Super Unlimited Rate with 22GB data roaming in Europe and the United States.

Total Unlimited Rate with 24GB data roaming in Europe and the United States.

With a little more level of detail, it should be noted that roaming is included in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the USA. USA, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Turkey, Vatican, Kosovo and Monaco (Zone1), for roaming calls made and received, SMS sent and gigabytes consumed. Exceeded the gigabytes in roaming in the unlimited, Super and Total rates, the price of each additional giga is of 4.24 euros per giga.