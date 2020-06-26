After presenting their new contract rates with cheaper unlimited data from 17.99 euros per month for new customers, Vodafone now announces its summer promotion, which will be valid for both new and current customers, and which can be enjoyed from today.

The conditions of the Vodafone summer promotion and your enjoyment will vary depending on whether you are from contract, if your rate already has unlimited data or if you are a user of prepaid card. Let’s see what the different options are.

Unlimited data in contract if your rate does not have them yet

Customers who have a Mini or Extra rate, with or without fiber, who currently have a defined data bonus, will be able to activate unlimited data at no cost through My Vodafone until August 15, although they can enjoy them until September 15.

To activate it, you must first choose the line that does not have unlimited data, then click on the banner of the promotion, on the next screen click on « Activate your gift now« and then confirm by clicking on »Start« . If you have more than one line, you will have to repeat the process in all of them.

Tidal HiFi three months free if you already have a rate with unlimited data

Customers with any of Vodafone’s unlimited data rates will be able to activate through My Vodafone until August 15 the subscription to TIDAL HiFi free for three months from the moment of activation. After that period, subscription is automatically deactivated, avoiding that the client has to make any payment.

TIDAL HiFi allows you to listen to music in streaming without loss of sound quality in high fidelity and has a catalog of more than 60 million songs. TIDAL HiFi has a cost without promotion of 17.99 euros per month for Vodafone customers or 19.99 euros per month if hired independently.

Also, if you are a client with the rate Unlimited Total, remember that after the improvement of the conditions of the unlimited rates, you can also activate the pack promotion Seriefans free for one year, with HBO included.

Up to 15 GB free per month on prepaid card

Prepaid card customers who renew the benefits of their rate until September 30 will receive a free bonus of gigabytes with every renewal, which will include Additional 5 GB in Prepaid S and Big Yuser rates, an additional 10 GB in Prepaid M and Additional 15 GB in Prepaid L, Prepaid XL and Heavy Yuser rates.

In this way, for three months you can enjoy up to 11 GB in total for 10 euros, 22 GB for 15 euros, 40 GB for 20 euros or 50 GB for 35 euros. The full conditions remain as summarized below: