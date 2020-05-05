         Vodafone gives away the V-SOS location bracelet, with six months of free subscription, and lowers its V-PET service

The range of wearable or wearable devices of Vodafone will suffer a reduction in order to encourage the use by customers. And there are two that concentrate interest: the V-SOS, a tracking bracelet designed especially for the elderly, and V-PET, a device to locate pets. Vodafone will give away both locators and make offers in its administration service.

Apart from using the SIM on the smartphone to check social networks or download applications, operators such as Vodafone offer card devices capable of offering independent services, such as location of people, objects and pets. And the company has decided to make two of its most popular connected objects more accessible by giving away the devices and partly making its monthly service cheaper. Were you waiting to purchase a V-SOS and / or V-PET? The moment has come.

Free device from May 6

Both V-PET and V-SOS, the two location devices related to the offer, offer search, control and alert services. thanks to an object connected to a Vodafone V-SIM. In the case of V-PET the accessory is attached to the pet’s neck taking advantage of the collar: in this way the owner can know where it is in the event that it is lost. And the V-SOS offers location and alarm service, fall detection, it is indicated for the elderly and its appearance is that of an activity bracelet.

As Neoo reports, Vodafone will make V-PET and V-SOS more accessible to facilitate their customers to access not only the device, but also the service. Specific:

Vodafone V-SOS. The operator will give away the bracelet, valued at 79.90 euros, with six months of free management through the Vodafone mobile app V. It does not have permanence and, after the first six months, the service will cost 5 euros per month.

Vodafone V-PET. The company assumes the cost of the device (Kippy Vita), valued at 90.90 euros per month, keeping the monthly subscription price at 5 euros.

Both offers will be available on the Vodafone network of stores starting tomorrow, May 6.

