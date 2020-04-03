         Vodafone fiber with discount and “without permanence”, new offer that penalizes if you cancel before 1 year

Telecommunications operators do not stop offering proposals of all kinds during confinement, with fiber-only offers being one of the main aspects with which it is intended to facilitate internet connection in places where you had not previously hired.

Operators such as MásMóvil and mobilfree have completely eliminated the stays for discharges made during isolation, Orange and Jazztel have established their best fiber offers as definitive prices and now Vodafone has revised its offer so that all interested parties can access its fiber offer with reduced prices without the rejection caused by the existence of permanence, although deep down it still exists.

Vodafone substitutes a 2-year stay for a penalty in the event of withdrawal before 1 year

Until now, Vodafone had been offering a double possibility: to contract fiber with a 24-month stay from € 30.99 or without a stay from € 39.99. But from now on, the only access fee will be that corresponding to lower monthly prices, which as a novelty, is announced without permanence Although facing users, this change is simply more aesthetic than anything else.

Vodafone has actually replaced of his communications the permanence by a penalty for early withdrawal at 12 months so the improvement that really has an impact on users is reducing the commitment to the operator by half, if you do not want to end up paying the charge of 150 euros for the technician to send the installation to the customer’s home .

In this way, Vodafone rates in fiber only are available at 100 Mbps for 30.99 euros under direct coverage while after two years or in case of indirect coverage, the fee becomes 39.99 euros. And the same happens with higher speeds, which are priced at 43.99 or 51.99 euros with fiber at 600 Mbps and 55.99 or 64.99 euros with fiber at 1 Gbps.

With this small change, Vodafone completes the commitment of the new Vodafone yu offer in fiber only, which does not have any minimum commitment, but instead applies a registration cost of the service of 70 euros if installation by a technician is required. The price in this case of 32 euros for fiber at 300 Mbps.

All Vodafone fiber offerings include unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles from the landline phone and they are compatible with Super WiFi for 6 euros per month and with premium television from 5 euros.

With respect to the rest of the fiber-only rates currently available, they remain as summarized in the following comparison.

