Vodafone Spain In its last fiscal year (April 2019 to March 2020), it has obtained growth in the business segment, according to the results published this week by the company.

The British operator has increased 7% over the same period of 2019 service revenues in the business of Large Companies and Public Administrations.

The availability of the 5G network has been key to Vodafone’s consolidation in the Public Administration sector, as well as access to major competitions such as the Ministry of Defence, the Government of Catalonia, the Basque Government, the Barcelona Provincial Council or the Madrid City Council, which was also joined by the award of state mobile communications in phase II of CORA in early September.

Similarly, the SME segment has increased service revenues by 6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Vodafone has reinforced the commercial offer for SMEs with the launch of Augmented Connectivity, an advanced connectivity and security solution based on SD-WAN. Also with the Connected Office, which integrates communications, productivity and security for professionals and small businesses. Both proposals respond to the needs of each company, bringing solutions until then only available to larger corporations.

New business businesses continue to grow at a strong year-on-year rate, IoT service revenue increases 22%, IPVPN 16%, and Cloud & Hosting 59% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Furthermore, Vodafone Spain maintains a leadership position in NPS in both the SME segment (+7 points compared to the next competitor) and the Large Company segment (+17 points compared to the second).

Since the commercial launch of its 5G network in Spain, Vodafone is developing numerous business use cases over 5G network, taking advantage of high speed, low latency and great capacity of this technology. There are already more than 50 5G use cases with public entities and many more developing in the field of private companies.

Vodafone maintained in Spain a positive trend in revenue and reached 4,296 million in its fiscal year. Those corresponding to services amounted to 3,904 million, consolidating the positive trend. Its operating profit (Ebitda) increased 8.2% in the second half.