Vodafone designs the first V16 emergency light with IoT to connect cars with the DGT 3.0 platform | Motor

Vodafone, in collaboration with Netun Solution, will launch the first luminous device with IoT to replace emergency triangles on roads.

Netun Solutión is a Spanish company specialized in the development of Help Flash lights. Vodafone Spain has collaborated with her to design the first luminous beacon that has NB-IoT technology to connect cars with traffic control centers in case of emergency.

Since 2021 it is already allowed to replace the traditional warning triangles with these lights that are placed on the roof of vehicles. The new device will gradually retire the triangles until 2026 when its use will be mandatory, compared to the old road marking systems.

Five years in which these lights will enter a market of 30 million vehicles that little by little they will update their equipment with these beacons. An opportunity in which Vodafone has decided to participate by integrating the NB-IoT technology (Narrow-Band or narrow band of Internet of Things) to the lights.

The DGT has sent a notice stating that the registration of the mobile radar by the user would be illegal and that it could have consequences if a legislative reform is carried out.

Thanks to this technology, the lights can be connect with DGT 3.0 platform automatically, notifying traffic control centers through Vodafone coverage and thus “reducing mortality in the event of accidents, connecting people, roads and machines; it will provide security and peace of mind when traveling; and it will reduce response times in case of of emergency”.

It is an update of another Netun Solution model, a Help Flash light similar to the other lights on the market that until now only had the function of sticking to the roof of the car and lighting up to alert other vehicles on the road. The Vodafone NB-IoT network allows you to keep a device connected for its entire life with only the internal battery.

The DGT 3.0 platform is an ecosystem in the cloud developed by the General Directorate of Traffic in which it is intended to coordinate all vehicles in Spain. The DGT has also recently reported that the emergency lights V16 can incorporate a geolocation system that send vehicle location every 100 seconds to the DGT 3.0 cloud.

The emergency light created by Vodafone meets all the homologation requirements demanded by the DGT to be able to replace the triangles, although for the moment The date on which it will be put on sale or its price is not known. Vodafone assures in its statement that it will be soon.