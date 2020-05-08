         Vodafone continues to make its television more flexible, which lowers Serielovers and creates the “More Series” pack

It is the first year since Vodafone decided to change its strategy for Pay TV, in which it replaced the existing packages up to that moment, with a new system of independent thematic packs that allowed the supply to be more flexible so that the user only hire the contents that interest you the most.

Based on the premise of flexibility, Vodafone TV has once again made a small new change that will allow you to enjoy Amazon Prime Video for a lower price by unlinking his hiring from Starzplay and Movistar Series.

The change will be available from May 11 to new customers, so that Serielovers starts to cost 4 euros per month along with unlimited One rates, or 14 euros per month with the rest of fiber and mobile combinations, and with mobile-only rates, including Vodafone yu.

New Pack “More Series” for 5 euros

After this change, the Movistar Series channel and Starzplay subscription are out of Serielovers and become an optional extra called “More Series”, compatible with all Pack, and whose single price will be 5 euros per month.

In this way, the benefit will be double, since if until now, with the Classic Serielovers you had to pay an additional price of up to 20 euros (or 10 euros with unlimited One), with the new formula you can save at least 1 euro per month for the same content, but the savings may be greater if you can do without any of the content that until now had been packaged.

In addition, new possibilities open up by allowing you to hire, for example, the Documentaries or Cinefans pack with the extra More Series, without having to contract Serielovers on a mandatory basis to access Movistar Series or Starzplay. After the changes, the complete offer of Vodafone TV remains as summarized below.

