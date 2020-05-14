Vodafone In the last twelve months, it has strengthened its status as pioneer operator in the development of 5G in Spain and it will continue with the deployment, despite the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus. Vodafone became last June the only operator to deploy a commercial 5G network in Spain.

Network premiered in 15 cities with download speeds of up to 1Gbps, low latencies and coverage of approximately 50% in each of the populations. During the end of the year, the deployment and coverage of the 5G network in two new cities (Badajoz and Benidorm) has been accelerated, which will join other four more nearby: Palma de Mallorca, Valladolid, Murcia and Alicante.

All Vodafone rates are 5G. It is available in all new contract, prepaid and business plans so that customers benefit from the low latency and capacity of the new network. Vodafone will have more than 10 5G smartphones in its range of terminals before summer to facilitate access to new technology.

Combined with unlimited data rates and access to the largest cinema and series offering, 5G technology allows users to enjoy the best connectivity experience and content in market mobility. In addition, in the last year, Vodafone has reinforced its commitment to deploy the best mobile network and offer the largest fiber footprint. The ‘benchmark’ of the consulting firm Umlaut (formerly P3) has once again recognized that Vodafone Spain has, for the fifth consecutive year, the best mobile network on the market.

In addition, the operator returns to the path of growth. In the second half, it maintained a positive rate of income, reaching 4,296 million euros, with a sustained recovery in those from services, which stood at 3,094 million. Its operating result or Ebitda grew in turn by 8.2%.